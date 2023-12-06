Flight from Orlando to Providence diverted after argument onboard escalates

A flight from Orlando, Florida, to Providence, Rhode Island, was diverted Tuesday because of an incident on the plane, according to WJAR-TV.

An argument between two people onboard escalated and resulted in a perceived security threat, reported WJAR-TV, citing police.

Passengers said the flight was in the air for roughly 45 minutes, when a man and a woman began arguing. During the argument, passengers said the word "bomb" was mentioned, according to WJAR-TV. They then notified the airline.

Breeze Flight 717 landed at about 6 p.m. at the Jacksonville International Airport. There, the FBI responded to the incident and found no legitimate threat, reported WJAR-TV.

The incident remains under investigation.