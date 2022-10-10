Flight to Nantucket Bringing Business Execs, Not Migrants After All: Police

The chartered flight that police on Nantucket believed would possibly bring migrants to the island Tuesday will apparently be carrying executives from an investment company after all.

The Nantucket Police Department spoke directly with the charter company hired for the flight, which confirmed that the scheduled flight will carry business executives, according to a news release from Nantucket PD Monday.

Nantucket Memorial Airport had contacted the police department Friday, after receiving info on a scheduled flight that was similar to what officials heard on Martha's Vineyard shortly before a plane carrying migrants from Florida arrived.

Airport operations had been told by the charter company that the plane was a business flight for a group out of Chicago.