Flooding, Downed Trees and Fires: Storms Making an Impact Across New England

Severe storms pummeled New England Friday afternoon, leaving damage across the region.

In Millbury, Massachusetts, a house on Greenwood Drive caught fire, believed to be caused by a lightning strike.

A tree came down on a car on Ludlow Drive in nearby Worcester.

Footage posted to social media showed flooded roads in Worcester, Newton, Wellesley and other communities.

The storms could be felt from Connecticut — where tornado warnings were issued but have since been expired — to Maine.

It’s darker in Portland right now than it looks in this shot and not because the sun is going down earlier. Quite a storm pic.twitter.com/Bph7zHI57w — Dustin Wlodkowski NBC10 Boston (@DUSTINnbcboston) August 26, 2022

Doing a story on drought conditions and we’re caught up in this intense storm … though farmers are desperate for rain this isn’t the kind of rain they hope for since it may end up as runoff. pic.twitter.com/mTElpToM67 — Monica Madeja NBC10 Boston (@MonicaNBCBoston) August 26, 2022

On 95 now and it is pouring ⛈ traffic is slow going and there’s flooding in many on ramps. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/EEt5tdFKFD — Bianca Beltrán (@BiancaNBCBoston) August 26, 2022

Centre St in Newtonville, MA pic.twitter.com/qpEAVQKfnt — Tania Leal (@TaniaLealTV) August 26, 2022

