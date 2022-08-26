Local

Flooding, Downed Trees and Fires: Storms Making an Impact Across New England

By Staff Reports

Flooded roads in Newton, Massachusetts
NBC10 Boston

Severe storms pummeled New England Friday afternoon, leaving damage across the region.

In Millbury, Massachusetts, a house on Greenwood Drive caught fire, believed to be caused by a lightning strike.

A tree came down on a car on Ludlow Drive in nearby Worcester.

Footage posted to social media showed flooded roads in Worcester, Newton, Wellesley and other communities.

The storms could be felt from Connecticut — where tornado warnings were issued but have since been expired — to Maine.

Click here to see active severe weather alerts in New England.

