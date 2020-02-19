Local
Florida Crash Kills 5-Year-Old Mass. Girl, 2 Family Members

The family members are from Whitman and Weymouth

By Alysha Palumbo

The community of Whitman is waking up to tragic news this morning: a chain reaction crash in Florida has claimed the life of a five-year-old girl from Whitman and two other women from the same family.

Four others remain hospitalized, including an eleven-year-old boy who was flown to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, just south of Disney World in Orlando.

Troopers say traffic was beginning to slow down on Route 429, when a pickup truck hit a van, causing it to topple over and hit two other cars.

Killed in that van were the five-year-old Whitman girl, a 41-year-old woman also from Whitman, and a 76-year-old woman from Weymouth. The eleven-year-old boy in critical condition is also from Whitman. Investigators said that everyone in the fan appears to be from the same Massachusetts family. All other injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Charges are pending against the driver of the pickup truck, according to police.

