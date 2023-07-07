Florida man dies in Maine river after boat sinks

A man from the state of Florida died after his boat sank in North Anson, Maine on Wednesday night.

The man, identified as 72-year-old Mark Henry, from Fort Pierce, Florida, and 63-year-old Matthew Sleeper, of North Anson, were traveling via airboat on the Kennebec River, according to News Center Maine reports.

A spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said the boat threw both men overboard, took on water and sank when Henry tried to make an adjustment.

Both started to swim to shore but Sleeper didn't see Henry on land.

His body was recovered by the North Anson Fire Department.