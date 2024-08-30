Florida woman killed in crash on Route 101 in Epping, NH

A 70-year-old Florida woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route 101 in Epping, New Hampshire, early Friday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., state police said they responded to Route 101 west in Epping at the Martin Road overpass for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

When they arrived, troopers said they determined that a 2015 Nissan Rogue had been driving west when the driver lost control, resulting in the vehicle leaving the right side of the highway and traveling several hundred feet along a grassy embankment before striking the cement bridge abutment at the Martin Road overpass.

The lone occupant, later identified as Patricia Strohman, 70, of The Villages, Florida, was severely injured and entrapped in the SUV. She ultimately died of her injuries at the scene.

All travel lanes of Route 101 west were closed while troopers investigated and emergency personnel worked to remove the Nissan and associated debris. Traffic was diverted off Exit 7 for about 3 1/2 hours, with the scene finally clearing around 5:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state police.