Florida woman visiting Falmouth hit by truck in crosswalk, police say

A Florida woman visiting Falmouth, Massachusetts, was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. in a marked crosswalk in front of Osteria La Civetta on Main Street, Falmouth police said.

A Chevy pickup truck was turning left from Post Office Road onto Main Street, when it hit the pedestrian in the crosswalk, police said.

The woman, 67, was taken to Falmouth Hospital but then had to be flown to a regional trauma center for her injuries, according to police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The driver of the Chevy, police said, was a 19-year-old man from East Falmouth. He remained on scene and cooperated with officers.

The crash remains under investigation.