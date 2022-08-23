FIRST ALERT: Foggy Start Tuesday, More Showers and Thunderstorms Expected

Monday brought a decent rain for the South Coast of Massachusetts as some picked up between 2 and 4” of rain.

Tuesday brings another chance for showers. The day starts with cloudy skies and some fog. Low temperatures are near 70°.

Most of the morning should be relatively absent of activity with things ramping up shortly after midday. A front pushes in from west to east and brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms across Worcester County, then showers appear between Suffolk and Norfolk counties for the afternoon and evening.

Rainfall doesn’t appear to be as widespread as Monday, but storms could be a bit stronger too with lightning embedded. Highs are only in the upper 70s, low 80s for the day.

After the front passes, we’ll tap into warmer air for Wednesday with highs near 86°. Wednesday and Thursday features partly cloudy skies.

The warming trend carries into Friday before another disturbance brings scattered showers. At the moment, the activity doesn’t look to be severe, nor strong. Behind the frontal boundary, seasonable air returns for the weekend.