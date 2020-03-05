Boston Calling Music Festival will be back in May with new additions to its food and drink lineup, including an iconic Boston pizzeria.

Regina Pizzeria, once named the best pizza place in the United States, is making its festival debut this year, along with Greek restaurant chain GreCo, Brookline's Taqueria El Barrio, Brighton pub Brato Brewhouse, food truck and cafe combo The Bacon Truck, Lowell's Egg Roll Cafe and not one but two cookie places, Cookie Monstah and Top Shelf Cookies.

The music festival announced the lineup for the 2020 festival, taking place Memorial Day weekend, on Thursday.

Among the offerings for those with general admission tickets, Boston Calling said it's bringing back these restaurants: Bon Me, El Pelón Taqueria, Roxy’ Grilled Cheese, Chicken and Rice Guys, Love Art Sushi, The Chubby Chickpea, Whole Heart Provision and Fomu ice cream.

People with platinum tickets will have access to “specialty” menus prepared by some of the city top chefs, including Colin Lynch of Bar Mezzana and Shore Leave, Suzi Maitland of Trina’s Starlite Lounge the team of Chris Coombs and Adrenne Wright, behind Deuxave and dbar.

The May 22-24 festival, which the Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are headlining, will also offer an assortment of beers and wines to attendees.

For more information on the food and drink vendors and tickets, visit bostoncalling.com.