Local
Jamaica Plain

After Foot Chase, Brighton Man Arrested With Loaded Gun: Police

The incident occurred near the Jackson Square MBTA Station in Jamaica Plain Friday evening

By Alec Greaney

By Alec Greaney

Boston Police Department

A police foot chase ended with a gun arrest near the Jackson Square MBTA Station in Jamaica Plain Friday evening, authorities said.

Boston police officers were on patrol around 277 Centre Street when they saw a group of men near the entrance to a building that is part of the Mildred C. Hailey Housing Complex.

One of the men, who police later identified as the suspect, fled out the back exit when police approached.

Local

fatal stabbing 25 mins ago

Fall River Man Dead From Stabbing in Parking Lot

Missing Falcon 1 hour ago

$20K Falcon Found by Firefighter Days After Owner Fell Through Ice

More officers caught up with the suspect after a short pursuit on foot. They patted the man down, finding a loaded .45 caliber Glock 21 handgun in his lower left pant leg, Boston police said.

The 23-year-old Brighton resident, Trevon Bell, was brought into custody without incident on several alleged firearm charges.

This article tagged under:

Jamaica PlainBoston policeJackson SquareLoaded Gun
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us