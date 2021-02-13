For Some Florists, Valentine's Day Is a Boon Amid the Pandemic

Arrangement, after arrangement, after arrangement.

Albert Clough has ordered roses from Ecuador to his business for 30 years. And despite the pandemic, this year’s Valentine's Day is the most lucrative of his career.

"It’s amazing how many people are spending on flowers this year,” he said.

“It’s amazing. You see how happy that guy was when he walked out the door with his roses," Clough said. "He knows his girlfriend, or his wife, or whoever it is is going to be happy.”

Despite the boost in business for some, the pandemic continues to leave an imprint on the flower industry.

Needham Florist, for example, was forced to close for 10 days after a seasonal employee tested positive for COVID-19, putting a damper on their Valentine's Day business.

Despite Valentine's Day coming during the coronavirus pandemic, some local businesses are getting a much-needed boost.

It's also forced florists to change the way they interact with customers.

John Pregantis at Party Favors in Brookline said people aren't coming into the store to browse -- forcing much of the business to be conducted online.

Still, he said his industry serves a vital function during these difficult times.

“You know, cake and balloons make people feel great all the time. It puts a smile on people faces," he said. "You can’t see it with the mask but there’s a smile there.”