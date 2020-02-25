Local
Fore River Bridge Closed to Traffic Due to Malfunction

The Fore River Bridge, a drawbridge separating the Massachusetts cities of Quincy and Weymouth, was closed to traffic Tuesday afternoon and evening due to a malfunction.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed around 5:30 p.m. that the bridge was stuck in the open position.

"MassDOT crews are onsite and are working to repair the issue as soon [as] possible," the department said in a statement.

Traffic was being diverted away from the bridge.

The MBTA was reporting major delays on bus routes 220 and 222 because of detours due to the bridge issue.

No further information was immediately available.

