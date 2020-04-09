Forecast: Wind, Scattered Rain and Storms Across the Region

This morning we have some areas of patchy fog, and increasing clouds as our next system approaches. Scattered rain moves in for the afternoon across central and southern New England, but across the North Country and in northern Maine they will see all snow. Temps will be in the 30s there and in the low 50s farther south as a gusty south wind pushes a nose of warm air across Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

As the low pressure center, and triple point, passes over northern New England Thursday afternoon and evening, southern New England will see heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms. Damaging wind and hail will be threats from any storm that develops as well as lightning. The rain and storms move out by late Thursday evening, but northern New England will continue to see snow pile up. Through Friday, northern Maine could see around a foot of heavy, wet snow. All across Maine, the heavy and wet snow may lead to power outages.

Minor coastal flooding will continue along all of New England’s vulnerable spots through multiple tide cycles through overnight tonight, thanks to that higher level driven by the supermoon. The big storm ships out Friday, leaving mountain snow showers, a rain shower or sprinkle at times amidst breaks of sun elsewhere, and a busy wind for all.

Easter weekend looks excellent: high temperatures generally in the 50s and dry weather with sun. Another storm system moves through on Monday, consisting of strong energy aloft, deep moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and driven by the jet stream winds aloft, this storm has the potential to deposit two to four inches of rain, depending on how it comes together. Behind it, a few more showers are possible around midweek with drying toward the end of our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.