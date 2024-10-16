Man struck by MBTA bus at Forest Hills station has died

A man who was struck by an MBTA bus outside of Forest Hills Station in Boston on Saturday has died of his injuries, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed Wednesday.

The incident occurred shortly before noon at the bus station in Jamaica Plain. The man was taken to Beth Israel Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. He has not been publicly identified.

Authorities shut down part of busy Washington Street Saturday afternoon to investigate. Witnesses said the situation was difficult to watch.

"It's sad because he has to live with those injuries and feelings. His family has to live with that," said Shaumba-Yandje Dibinga, the owner of a nearby dance studio. "The people that saw it and the bus driver. It's just very, very sad."

Officials say the case remains under investigation and no charges have been filed. More details were not immediately available.