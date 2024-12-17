Boston Dental office manager accused of posing as dentist

A Milton, Massachusetts, man indicted in May on accusations he practiced dentistry without a license is facing additional charges, the Office of the Attorney General said Tuesday.

Fritz Gabriel, 69, was the manager of Boston-based dental practice Forest Hills Dental. Investigators allege that Gabriel posted as a licensed dentist and issued prescriptions, including ones for controlled drugs like Percocet and Hydrocodone, using the registration and credentials of another dentist without their knowledge. Under state law, only licensed dentists are allowed to issue prescriptions to their patients.

Gabriel is further accused of charging a patient's credit card more than $6,000 in unauthorized purchases, including $5,000 to Forest Hills Dental. According to the AGO, Gabriel helped the patient open the credit card and then used the account without the patient's knowledge or consent.

He was indicted by a Suffolk County Grand Jury on charges of unlawful use of a registration number and one count of fraudulent use of a credit card.

In court Tuesday, Gabriel pleaded not guilty to the new charges. He was released on personal recognizance.

Back in May 2024, Gabriel was indicted on allegations he fraudulently billed MassHealth for dental services that were never provided or provided unlawfully. Those charges also allege that he, despite not being licensed, performed an extraction on a MassHealth member that left her with an exposed root in her mouth. That case is ongoing.