‘Forever Grateful': Natick Square Dedicated to Husband and Wife Who Served in WWII

It was a dedication fit for a hero.

"We have the greatest neighbors … and we help each other. It’s the best neighborhood in Natick," said Edward Radock, a World War II veteran.

Radock and his late wife Anna were honored in their own Natick neighborhood Saturday. Dozens lined up to watch the event.

"I can say this crowd has absolutely blown away any square dedication that I have ever attended. What a tribute to you sir and your wife," Mike Hickey of the Natick Select Board said during the event.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The town dedicated a square at the corner of Atherton and High streets to the Radock family. They've lived there for 70 years and owned a pharmacy in Natick before retiring.

Edward was a radar man in WWII who helped rescue Navy pilot George H.W. Bush. Anna served in the Navy at the Pentagon during the same time.

"Thank God for people like Ed and all of our service people who have stood up to make sure that we maintain our freedom," Natick Veterans Council member Warren Griffin said.

Edward turned 98 on Friday. Anna passed away in 2000. Now, their sacrifice and service will always be remembered when people pass by the square.

"You were willing to risk your life so that we are able to maintain our freedom and we will be forever grateful to you," Joe Benatti, Radock’s grandson said during the dedication.