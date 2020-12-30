Former Bridgewater State Professor Indicted on Sex Charges, Including Rape

A former Massachusetts college professor arrested earlier this year on a list of sex charges, including rape, has been indicted.

Nicholas Pirelli, 37, of Plymouth, was fired from Bridgewater State University after allegations against him came to light.

Pirelli was initially arrested March 4 in connection with an alleged rape on campus in October of 2019. A female student, who is not a student of Pirelli's, told police she met him through a website that matches older men with younger women, according to court documents, and that he raped her in his office.

After Pirelli's arrest, several more women filed complaints with police, leading to additional charges.

The Enterprise reported in March that Pirelli pleaded not guilty to all charges in Brockton District Court. He was released on bail.

Monday, Pirelli was indicted on charges of rape, indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, sex trafficking, engaging in sexual conduct for a fee and dissemination of obscene matter, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 25 in Brockton Superior Court, the DA's office said.

In March, Pirelli's attorney, Scott Bradley, called the initial rape charge against his client "the weakest I've seen in 20 years as a lawyer," and said the sex trafficking charge "isn't going to go anywhere."