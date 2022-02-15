Former CFO of Boston Grand Prix Sentenced in Fraud, Tax Scheme

The former chief financial officer of the Boston Grand Prix was sentenced to prison Tuesday on charges that he failed to report income he received from serving with the organization on his federal tax returns and for a scheme to defraud equipment and small business financing companies, as well as COVID-19 relief programs.

John F. Casey, 58, formerly of Ipswich, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty to 23 counts of wire fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft, four counts of money laundering and three counts of filing false tax returns in October 2021. He was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison and three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay more than $1.9 million in restitution, and forfeit more than $1.5 million. the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors said Boston Grand Prix paid Casey more than $900,000 in 2015 and 2016 that he failed to claim on his personal tax returns for those years.

The case also focused in on an ice rink in Peabody that Casey owned between October 2013 and June 1, 2016. According to prosecutors, between October 2014 and October 2016, he obtained over $743,000 in funds from equipment financing companies, purportedly for the purchase of equipment for the ice rink. In August 2016, more than two months after he sold the rink, Casey obtained over $145,000 in small business loans for the rink business.

Prosecutors said Casey submitted fake documentation to get that financing, including fake invoices for the equipment, bank records purporting to show deposits into Casey’s accounts related to the rink, falsely inflated personal and corporate tax returns, and personal financial statements falsely claiming ownership and value of various assets. There was also a fake deed of sale containing a forged signature in support of one of his loan applications.

The companies that provided the funding to Casey under these pretenses were never repaid, according to the U.S Attorney's Office.

Between March 2020 and at least May 2021, Casey also fraudulently applied for loans through the Small Business Administration and a Massachusetts Sector-Specific Relief Grant, which were offering COVID-19 relief programs, by submitting false applications for companies he created and controlled using the funds from the above-described fraud scheme. He also stole the identities of two people by using their personal information to file fraudulent applications, prosecutors said.

Between April 2020 and April 2021, Casey obtained more than $675,000 in COVID-19 relief funds that he then used for personal expenses.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh told the media he was disapppointed that IndyCar was pointing fingers at the city of Boston. He added that he will work with Attorney General Maura Healey to help refund those who already purchased tickets.

Casey was also accused of laundering the proceeds of his fraud scheme, and with failing to include the income from his fraud scheme on his 2014, 2015 and 2016 personal federal tax returns.

Boston Grand Prix filed for bankruptcy in July 2016 after its plans to organize an IndyCar race collapsed earlier in the year.

Casey was also charged back in 2017 with assault and battery after he allegedly kicked a Boston Herald photographer in Salem District Court. He was in court that day for a hearing as part of a civil suit.