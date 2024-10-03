Massachusetts

Former Dartmouth police officer to be sentenced in child rape case

Shawn Souza was convicted Wednesday on two counts of aggravated rape of a child, one count of rape of a child by force and one count of indecent assault and battery of a person 14 or older

By Marc Fortier

A Massachusetts police officer charged with child rape is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday morning.

Shawn Souza, a former police officer in Dartmouth, was convicted Wednesday on two counts of aggravated rape of a child, one count of rape of a child by force and one count of indecent assault and battery of a person 14 or older, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Fall River Justice Center.

Souza was first accused of the crimes in 2019. The assaults happened before he became a police officer in 2008 and involved two children, though more specific details have not been released due to the sensitive nature of the case.

