Former EMT Charged With Drugging, Sexually Assaulting Children in NH

A former emergency medical technician in New Hampshire has been charged with drugging and sexually abusing three children under the age of 13.

Todd Burnim, 54, of Kensington, was indicted this month by a grand jury in Rockingham County on a dozen counts of felonious sexual assault and aggravated felonious sexual assault related to the abuse which allegedly took place between 2012 and 2019. It was unclear how Burnim knew his alleged victims.

Burnim also was indicted on 15 counts of possession of child sex abuse images.

Burnim, who served as an EMT for Kensington and East Kingston fire departments, had recently worked at Portsmouth Hospital and Action Ambulance Service, according to the Kensington police.

Burnim was arrested in January after a nearly two hour standoff. Seacoast Online reports he has remained in jail ever since. He is set to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Rockingham Superior Court.

Burnim’s attorney declined to comment Wednesday.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.