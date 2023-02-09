Former Everett Superintendent Convicted of Indecent Assault and Battery

A former Massachusetts school superintendent was convicted by a jury Thursday of indecent assault and battery for inappropriately touching an employee in his office.

Frederick Foresteire, 79, who led the city of Everett's schools from 1989 until his resignation in 2018 when the assault allegations first came to light, was sentenced to 18 months in jail with 90 days to serve and the balance suspended for two years. He must also register as a sex offender.

Foresteire was found guilty of indecently assaulting the 41-year-old female victim multiple times in 2017 and 2018.

The victim worked for him at the Everett Public School Administration Building, according to prosecutors. The allegations included that the defendant touched her buttocks on various dates in the School Administration Building where they worked.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Foresteire took the stand in his own defense to deny inappropriately touching the woman.

Foresteire was placed on leave by the Everett School Committee in September 2018 and announced his retirement several days later.

There are two additional counts of indecent assault and battery pending against Foresteire, involving two other former female employees, according to prosecutors. The second case against the Foresteire has been set for trial on Feb. 15.