Former firefighter charged in multiple arsons in New Hampshire

Nathan Nichols, 19, of Weare, was arrested Wednesday on five counts of felony-level arson for cases out of Bradford and Warner

A former firefighter has been charged in multiple arson incidents in New Hampshire dating back to 2022, the state Fire Marshal's Office announced Thursday.

Nathan Nichols, 19, of Weare, was arrested Wednesday on five counts of felony-level arson for cases out of Bradford and Warner. Nichols is a former Bradford firefighter, state officials said. While investigators released few specific details on the cases, they said they happened between May 2022 and September 2023 and two of them involved structures.

Nichols was released on personal recognizance and is next scheduled to appear in Merrimack County Superior Court on Feb. 1, 2024.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov.

