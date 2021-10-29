Former Gov. Deval Patrick Endorses Michelle Wu in Boston Mayor Race

With just days left before Boston voters head to the polls to select the city's next mayor, Michelle Wu has received yet another endorsement -- this time from former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.

Citing Wu's proven track record and bold vision, Patrick called Wu the best candidate to bring people together and move Boston forward.

“The best leaders bring people together, with hope and determination, to forge solutions to pressing problems. That starts during a campaign, not just afterwards, and has to be about all the people, not just the ones already on your side," Patrick said in a statement Friday. "Michelle Wu has been that kind of leader on the City Council, and in this campaign. She is the kind of Mayor Boston needs and deserves."

During her campaign, Wu has said she is aiming for a bold vision of what is possible. She has often talked about the transformative change she would bring to Boston if elected mayor, including free public transit, rent control and climate change action

Wu's approach has appealed to a progressive Boston, and it hasn't been surprising for many to see her as the front-runner.

Patrick said he is proud to endorse Wu for mayor of Boston, adding, "Michelle’s vision, intellect, energy and heart will move the City forward on housing, transportation, climate, education, public safety and so much more. Her humility and independence incline her to listen to the views of others. She has demonstrated her understanding that, instead of more division or scare tactics, Boston needs transformative leadership that looks to the future."

Wu said Friday that she is grateful and honored to have the former governor's support.

"Governor Patrick, whose legacy of bringing people together in politics and public service, has opened the doors for a new generation to lead," Wu said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing to partner with him on the urgent challenges facing Boston and the Commonwealth.”

Wu has been picking up key endorsements in recent weeks, including from Acting Mayor Kim Janey, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, and Sen. Ed Markey. Wu’s opponent, Annissa Essaibi-George, has said the endorsement that she wants, is that of the people of Boston.

The winner of Tuesday's historic election will become the first woman and the first person of color elected to be Boston's mayor.