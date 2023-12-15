Former NH sheriff indicted for theft, perjury, falsifying evidence

A former New Hampshire sheriff accused of stealing $19,000 in county funds was indicted this week on theft, perjury and falsifying evidence charges.

Mark Brave, 38, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was indicted by a Strafford County grand jury on one count of theft by deception for stealing over $1,500 in Strafford County funds for credit card reimbursements, two counts of falsifying physical evidence and five counts of perjury for lying in his testimony during the course of the investigation.

He was first arrested and charged back in August and was placed on administrative leave. The indictment moves the case to from municipal to superior court.

Brave announced his resignation as Strafford County sheriff on Tuesday, effective immediately, leading prosecutors to withdraw a request to revoke his bail.

“I am proud to have served as high sheriff of Strafford County and to have been both the youngest sheriff and first African American man to serve in this role across the state of New Hampshire,” Brave wrote in his resignation letter. “At this time, I feel it is in the best interest of Strafford County, my subordinates, and the populations we serve that I step aside while I address allegations made against me."

He added that he looked forward to resolving his pending legal matter and serving his constituents again in the future.

Prosecutors had sought to revoke Brave's bail, saying that instead of staying in Dover, New Hampshire, he was living in Tewksbury. He had been ordered not to leave New Hampshire unless it was related to his daughter's schools in Massachusetts. They also said Brave lied about his financial situation to get a court-appointed attorney. He currently has his own lawyer.

Now that Brave has resigned his position, prosecutors said where he lives has become less relevant to the case. They dropped the travel restrictions and bail revocation motion.

Brave, a Democrat elected in 2020, said after his arrest that he was innocent and that none of his spending was “due to deceive the county or the people of Strafford County.” He had called the allegations politically and racially motivated.

County commissioners, all of whom also are Democrats, denied his claims.

Brave is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 30.