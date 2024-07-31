New Hampshire

Former NH youth detention center worker dies awaiting trial on sexual assault charges

Gordon Thomas Searles died Sunday at the age of 68, according to his attorney

By Holly Ramer

The Sununu Youth Services Center
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

A man charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy at New Hampshire’s youth detention center decades ago has died while awaiting trial, his lawyer said Wednesday.

Gordon Thomas Searles, 68, died Sunday, said attorney Joseph Fricano. He said he did not know the cause of death and that his client had been looking forward to his day in court.

“I hope everyone on both sides can be at peace,” he said.

Searles was one of 11 former state workers arrested after the state launched an unprecedented criminal investigation into the Sununu Youth Services Center 2019, though charges against one of the men were dropped earlier this year after he was found incompetent to stand trial.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Searles, who faced three charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault involving a teenage boy between October 1995 and July 1998, also was accused in dozens of lawsuits, most of which alleged physical assault. One lawsuit accused him of sitting on a teen’s back while another staffer raped him, beating the boy multiple times per week and frequently choking him unconscious.

More than 1,100 former residents have sued the state since 2020 alleging physical, sexual and emotional abuse spanning six decades. In the first case to go to trial, a jury awarded $38 million in May to David Meehan, who said he was beaten and raped hundreds of times. But the verdict remains in dispute as the state seeks to impose a $475,000 cap on damages.

The first criminal trial, which involves a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl a dozen times at a pretrial facility in Concord, is set to begin Aug. 26.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

Daughter of Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley says she thought baby died after she gave birth

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

Former NH lawyer, Democratic congressional candidate arrested for deceiving client with brain injury

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us