Former Patriots QB Brian Hoyer fosters dog and her puppy from Boston MSPCA

Quarterback Brian Hoyer just made a big impact off the field.

The former New England Patriots QB visited their Boston Adoption Center after someone had surrendered 60 boxers from a single home in June, MSPCA-Angell wrote on social media Saturday.

Hoyer not only made a generous donation to the shelter, but also fostered a mother dog and her puppy, leaving the shelter "filled with gratitude."

"Their story is a testament to the life-changing power of fostering—a simple act that provides a safe, loving space for animals in need and, as the Hoyers found, enriches the lives of those who open their hearts to these animals," MSPCA-Angell wrote.

The mother is named Coco and her puppy is Chanel.

"We’re always in need of foster homes, especially as our shelters continue to care for more homeless animals. Fostering not only frees up space but also gives dogs like Coco and Chanel the chance to experience love and joy while waiting for their forever families." the shelter added.

If you have any interest in fostering or adoption visit their website.

NBC10 Boston and our sister stations are in the middle of our annual Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive. To learn more about Clear The Shelters 2024 and search for adoptable pets in your area, visit cleartheshelters.com. You can also donate to your local animal shelters and rescue groups by visiting clearthesheltersfund.org.

