Former Rowley Police Officer Charged With Rape

A retired Massachusetts police officer accused of rape stood before a judge in Newbury District Court on Tuesday.

Retired Rowley Police Officer Perry Collins is charged with one count of rape.

The man who once wore the badge stood handcuffed as he was arraigned in Newburyport District Court late this afternoon. Collins retired from the Rowley Police department last May. Sources tell the NBC10 Boston Investigators that the alleged rape happened while he was off duty but still working as a police officer in Rowley. He entered a not guilty plea.

"I just think this entire thing is utterly ridiculous and we look forward to our day in court," Collins' lawyer, Nicole Reilly, told the NBC10 Boston Investigators.

When asked about the serious allegations, during his time as a police officer, Reilly replied, "allegations happened from almost five years ago, so that's all, thank you."

Collins was released to probation, ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim, surrender his passport and he can't have any firearms.

Retirement records we obtained show he's collecting a $66,000-a-year pension. If he is convicted, that pension is on the line.

We received no comment from the town of Rowley Tuesday night.