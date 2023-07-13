Local

New Bedford

Former Shawmut Diner building going up for auction

The diner does not have kitchen or cooking equipment and requires extensive renovations, including bathrooms, to be used for its original purpose

By Thea DiGiammerino

Bristol County Sherriff's Office

A little piece of history is up for auction.

The former Shawmut Diner sat at the corner of Hathaway Road and Shawmut Avenue in New Bedford, Massachusetts, for decades. In 2014 it closed, and its owners donated the diner to the Bristol County Sheriff's Office.

Longtime owners Phil and Celeste Paleologos had hoped it would be used to help inmates learn the restaurant business, and paid for it to be moved to Dartmouth.

But, Sheriff Paul Heroux said the funding to get the project off the ground and use it as a training facility never materialized. Instead, it will auction off the diner and the funds will go to the state.

“Hopefully, it will find a good home. It’s a unique piece of local history," he said.

The diner does not have kitchen or cooking equipment and requires extensive renovations, including bathrooms, to be used for its original purpose. The buyer will also have to remove it from the sheriff's office property.

The pricing reflects this - the opening bid is just $10.

For more information and details of a public viewing later this month, visit the online auction listing here.

