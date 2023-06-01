Local

Southborough

Former Southborough Selectman Accused of Showing Porn to Kids at a Restaurant

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A former Massachusetts selectman is facing charges after allegedly showing a pornographic video to children at a local restaurant.

David Parry, 80, of Southborough, is charged with two counts of Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors. Parry is a former Select Board and Planning Board member, Metrowest Daily News reports.

According to police, the two children said they were approached by Parry at a restaurant on Main Street Tuesday night. Parry began talking to them, and then showed them a pornographic video on his cell phone, police said.

The children left the restaurant and told an adult, who contacted police. Police responded to the restaurant shortly after 7:30p.m. and arrested Parry.

He was arraigned in Westborough District Court on Wednesday. His next court date is scheduled for July 18.

This article tagged under:

Southborough
