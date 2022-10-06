Local

Massachusetts State Police

Former State Police Lieutenant Pleads Guilty in Overtime Scandal, Ordered to Pay Back $20K

David Keefe, a retired lieutenant with the Massachusetts State Police, pleaded guilty to larceny charges and violations of public employee standards of conduct, admitting to stealing more than $20,000 in overtime for hours he never worked

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A retired Massachusetts State Police supervisor will pay back tens of thousands of dollars and serve probation for his role in the overtime scandal that rocked the department.

Former Lieutenant David Keefe is the last trooper to settle his criminal case in the scandal. He stood before a judge in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday afternoon, admitting to stealing more than $20,000 in overtime for hours he never worked.

The 57-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of larceny over $250 by single scheme and two counts of violating public employee standards of conduct.

More on the Massachusetts State Police overtime scandal

Massachusetts State Police Dec 16, 2021

All Mass. State Troopers Given Body Cameras After Overtime Scandal

Boston May 30, 2019

Massachusetts State Police Trooper in Overtime Scandal Says Bosses Knew About It

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Keefe was one of the supervisors of the former Troop E, which patrolled the Massachusetts Turnpike.

He admitted to leaving shifts early, which, as was uncovered during this case, was part of the culture in Troop E.

Keefe must pay $20,000 in restitution, serve two years probation and do community service.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts State PoliceMassachusettsovertime scandalDavid Keefe
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us