Former State Trooper Indicted in Superior Court in Deadly 2021 Boston Crash

The case against a former Massachusetts State Police trooper accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Boston last year has moved to superior court with a new indictment this week.

Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson, graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy just days before the crash that killed 51-year-old Christopher Zike on Interstate 93 in Dorchester in the early morning hours of Oct. 29, 2021. He was off duty at the time and allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The state police fired Carr, a probationary member of the department, after the crash. He was charged with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence, as well as negligent operation. Carr was released on $5,000 bail after being arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

A grand jury with Suffolk Superior Court indicted Carr for motor vehicle homicide by OUI on Wednesday, bringing his case to that higher court.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"As a member of law enforcement, Kristopher Carr had first-hand knowledge of the consequences that can result from driving drunk. That he chose to ignore those consequences cost Christopher Zike his life," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement Thursday. "My office is available to Mr. Zike's loved ones — and all survivors of motor vehicle homicide — to ensure that they have the support and resources they need."

Prosecutors have said Carr was driving his Ford Explorer shortly before 1:30 a.m. and leaned over to kiss a woman in the passenger seat, swerving and hitting the median before ending up perpendicular to the highway. Zike, Winthrop resident, hit the stopped SUV and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Zike was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he later died.

Carr and the passenger were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with minor injuries. Prosecutors say the woman told police they had been drinking.

Detectives who spoke with Carr at the hospital said that his eyes were glassy and that he "spoke with a thick tongue," according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

The trooper, Kristopher Carr, 25, of Monson, had just graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy last week and is assigned to the Westfield barracks.

A friend of Zike's told NBC10 Boston that he was smart, funny and an environmentalist. Diane Viens recalled how she learned about her friend's death on Facebook.

"I got a call from a friend saying just check the message on Facebook because they didn't want to tell me out loud," Diana Viens revealed.

Viens says Zike was a teacher at the children's museum for years and a champion of the environment, leading the effort to get trees planted in Winthrop where he lived.

"He just loved nature and he was really passionate about the community in a very silent, strong way. And asked great questions and he was a great friend and he was funny. Like really funny," Viens shared.