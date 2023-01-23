Local

Boston

Former Teacher From Boston Builds Platform for Black and Brown Hair Care

By Hannah Green

Boston-born JerDrema (Dreme) Flynt has already walked several paths in her life, from teaching at Beacon Academy in Boston and the Guangzhou Huamei International School in China, to completing her MBA at Babson’s Graduate School of Business. Now, she’s adding startup founder to that list of roles. 

Flynt is building Growing Hands, a platform to support Black and Brown people with their hair journeys. It will have a place to design hair boards of different styles, connect with hairstylists and share hair care tips. Flynt is currently looking for beta testers for her platform as she gears up for its prototype rollout later this year. 

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us