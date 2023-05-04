Ex-Weymouth Police Officer Accused of Excessive Force in Incident Caught on Body Camera

Warning: The video above contains graphic violence and some may find it disturbing to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.

A Weymouth police officer is accused of using excessive force and punching a handcuffed man multiple times, the whole incident caught on the officer's body cameras.

Officer Justin Chappell resigned after being notified by the department that he was facing termination. Now after an internal investigation, the Weymouth Police Department is recommending he be banned from becoming a police officer in Massachusetts ever again.

In a statement, Chief Richard Fuller said that Chappell was found to have used excessive force, adding that the recommendation is that Chappell be decertified as a police officer and that he’s been held accountable for his actions in large part due to body-worn camera footage.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The incident occurred on July 2, 2022. According to police reports, Chappell and other patrolmen responded to a report of an intoxicated man, identified as Donald McAdam, causing a disturbance

Police say McAdam was uncooperative, resisted arrest and spit on an officer.

In the video, we hear McAdam calling the officers cowards and using racial slurs.

Once at the cruiser McAdam, who is handcuffed, resisted once again and Chappell punches him in the face more than 10 times.

The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission sent a letter to Chappell notifying him that they were investigating the alleged misconduct.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the POST commission, the Norfolk District Attorney and the Weymouth police department for comment but has not heard back.

We also requested comment from Chappell and McAdam but had no response as of this writing.