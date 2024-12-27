2 killed, 1 injured in Christmas Eve head-on crash in Foster, RI

Two people were killed and another injured in a head-on crash in Foster, Rhode Island, on Christmas Eve.

Police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that they responded to the crash around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday on Hartford Pike and found two vehicles in the eastbound lane with heavy front-end damage, as well as three people with serious injuries.

An investigation shows one vehicle was traveling westbound when it crossed over into the eastbound lane in an attempt to pass several other cars, and struck another vehicle head-on, according to WJAR.

The driver of the first vehicle -- identified as Aaron McCrory, of Danielson, Connecticut -- was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead, WJAR reports. A passenger in the second vehicle -- identified as Sandi Brooks, of Vernon, Conn. -- was also taken to Rhode Island Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was injured in the crash and taken to Rhode Island Hospital where they are in stable condition, police tell WJAR.

Further details about the crash have not been released.