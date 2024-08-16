Found feline: Cat discovered at Logan Airport reunited with family

Harry had wandered to the airport in East Boston from Somerville - nearly 10 miles away

By Thea DiGiammerino

A human hand pets a black and white cat
Animal Rescue League of Boston

A missing cat is back home with his family tonight thanks to two employees at Logan International Airport.

The cat was first spotted in a garage at the airport, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL). The employees contacted ARL but when they realized the feline was friendly, they corraled him into a box to hand him off.

The cat was identified as an 8-year-old named Harry thanks to his microchip. ARL workers were able to reunite him with his overjoyed family, who had been searching for him since July. Harry had wandered to the airport in East Boston from Somerville - nearly 10 miles away!

