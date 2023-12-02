Four arrested in connection with string of 30+ North Andover car break-ins

Police in North Andover, Massachusetts, said Saturday that they have arrested four juveniles in connection with a recent series of car break-ins.

Surveillance video initially captured four people casing the cars earlier this week at the Meadowview Condominiums. Over the next three days, over 30 motor vehicle break-ins were reported across town.

The break in the case came around 5 a.m. Friday when North Andover police said they received a call from a resident who told them four males were trying to break into her vehicle.

As officers were responding to the scene, dispatchers continued to receive calls from other residents reporting their cars had been entered. The residents provided descriptions, which ultimately led police to the suspects.

The four juveniles were charged with breaking and entering motor vehicle with intent to commit a felony, police said. Their names have not been released.

Police had said earlier in the week that the thieves targeted unlocked vehicles, stealing cash, electronics, packages and holiday gifts.

"It's scary," Andria Grillo, who lives at Meadowview, told NBC10 Boston earlier this week. "There's a lot of kids around here. It's a safe neighborhood. To think people are going around breaking in at night, it's scary."

Grillo said she's grateful her car was locked.

"I have some valuables in it," said Grillo. "Now I won't after this."

Prescott Street, Sutton Street, Main Street and Walker Road were among the targeted areas in North Andover, but police say this has been happening all over the Merrimack Valley.