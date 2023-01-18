Four Arrested in Deadly Shooting in Vermont

Four people were arrested Tuesday night in connection with a fatal shooting in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, last month.

Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, was shot to death in his apartment on Hastings Street in the overnight hours between Dec. 13 and Dec. 14. His death was ruled a homicide the following day.

Vermont State Police said they arrested four people on Tuesday night -- 34-year-old Rafael Rodriguez, of St. Johnsbury; 29-year-old Natasha Cady, of Barton; 33-year-old Brittany Clark, of St. Johnsbury; and 55-year-old Michael Ringuette, of St. Johnsbury.

Rodriguez is charged with first-degree murder, assault and robbery and armed burglary. The other three are charged with aiding in the commission of first-degree murder aiding in the commission of assault and robbery and aiding in the commission of armed burglary. Ringuette is also facing a charge of unlawful restraint.

According to investigators, the four suspects are alleged to have been involved with buying and selling illegal drugs and took part in a plan to rob Jimenez Lugo. During the commission of the robbery, Rodriguez fatally shot Jimenez Lugo.

Rodriguez and Ringuette were ordered held without bail and Cady and Clark were held on $50,000 bail pending their arraignments. They are expected to appear in Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday afternoon.

State police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.