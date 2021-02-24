Local

Four Cars Catch Fire in Somerville Parking Garage

The open-air garage in Somerville did not have a sprinkler system

By Mary Markos

Four cars caught fire in a Somerville parking garage early Wednesday morning, according to the city's chief.

The blaze broke out on the fourth level, spread into an empty space and an adjacent apartment building, according to Fire Chief Charlie Breen. The flames did not spread into the residential section.

There was no sprinkler system because it is an open air garage. The fire and smoke caused extensive damage, according to Breen.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

