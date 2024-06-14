Boston

Four injured in violent attack near Boston Common, police say

No arrests have been made

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating after four people were injured in a violent attack near Boston Common late Thursday night.

Boston police said they received a call around 11:49 p.m. for a reported stabbing on Park Street. When they arrived they found four people suffering from injuries.

They said one victim had suffered a superficial stab wound to the abdomen and another had suffered stab wounds to their hand. Another person had a broken right wrist and another had a bloody mouth after being punched in the face.

The victims told police they had been walking across the street at Park and Tremont when they saw two groups involved in a road rage incident of some sort. They attempted to intervene and one of the groups attacked them.

No arrests have been made, police said. The incident remains under investigation.

