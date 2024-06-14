Four injured in violent attack near Boston Common, police say

Police are investigating after four people were injured in a violent attack near Boston Common late Thursday night.

Boston police said they received a call around 11:49 p.m. for a reported stabbing on Park Street. When they arrived they found four people suffering from injuries.

They said one victim had suffered a superficial stab wound to the abdomen and another had suffered stab wounds to their hand. Another person had a broken right wrist and another had a bloody mouth after being punched in the face.

The victims told police they had been walking across the street at Park and Tremont when they saw two groups involved in a road rage incident of some sort. They attempted to intervene and one of the groups attacked them.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No arrests have been made, police said. The incident remains under investigation.