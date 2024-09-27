Four injured when work van rolls over on its roof on Maine highway

Four people were injured when a work van rolled over on its roof on Interstate 295 in Freeport, Maine, on Friday morning.

Maine State Police said just before 7 a.m., a white GMC work van with five people inside was driving north on I-295 when the driver, identified as 29-year-old Edison Uscha-Roto, of South Portland, went off the highway to the left and struck the crossover. The van rolled over and came to rest blocking one lane of I-295.

The van was carrying construction tools and equipment, which were strewn across one lane of the highway and into the median.

Uscha-Roto, who was driving with a suspended license, and three passengers in the van were taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cumberland, Freeport and Yarmouth rescues responded to assist state police, along with Freeport and Yarmouth police. One lane northbound was shut down for almost two hours but has since reopened.

The crash investigation is ongoing, state police said.