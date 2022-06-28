Four Teens Accused in Violent Attack Outside South Station

Four teens are accused of a violent attack on a man outside South Station in Boston Friday, according to the Boston Police Department.

The attack happened near Atlantic Avenue and Summer Street, and sent the man to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim's father told NBC10 Boston over the weekend that his son is now out of the hospital. He has a broken nose and is recovering from a concussion.

The teens, a 15-year-old from Allston, a 16-year-old from Allston, and two more 16-year-olds from South Boston, will face assault and battery and larceny charges in Boston Municipal juvenile court. The teens were not arrested or publicly identified.

The incident appears to have been captured on video. Boston police said they're aware of a video circulating online that shows the alleged attack but would not confirm it is the same incident. They did note, however, that the video is consistent with what they have learned through their investigation so far.

NBC10 Boston spoke with the father of the victim Saturday night who said his 20-year-old son was in town with his girlfriend when he was attacked. The couple reportedly had issues with the MBTA and missed the last train of the night Thursday.

Boston police said they are investigating the attack and no arrests have been made at this time.

The dad says his son and his girlfriend were waiting for her parents to pick them up when a group of four people inside a car started yelling slurs at them. That group then got out of the car and started attacking the man, which can be seen on video. The group drove away after the victim was knocked to the ground unconscious.

The victim's father noted his son is in a band and has long hair, unsure if that's why the group targeted him.

A witness recorded video of the incident -- which has since been widely shared on social media -- and then AirDropped it to the victim's girlfriend.

"What reason for four people attacking somebody? It's awful to watch as a parent, as a friend, it's awful," Dina Warshall, a friend of the victim's family, told NBC10 Boston. "It's just unexplainable, there's no excuse for it."

"You know, thank God he's alive, but it was absolutely devastating, it was gut wrenching just to watch the video," she added. "It's horrendous."