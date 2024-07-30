Four years after closing, Allston music venue Great Scott is coming back

After the pandemic shuttered the doors of smaller music venues across Boston four years ago, the beloved Allston music venue Great Scott is making its way back to the city's flourishing music scene.

Despite an outpouring of public support after its closure in 2020, which resulted in a petition with over 25,000 signatures and a crowdfunding campaign that raised over $300,000, the former music venue location is now a Taco Bell Cantina.

However, in mid-2023, Great Scott’s longtime booking manager, Carl Lavin, teamed up with Paul Armstrong, CEO of talent agency Redefined and the producer of the Boston Music Awards, to find a new home for Great Scott.

The two worked with local real estate developer Jordan Warshaw of The Noannet Group to find a location to buy instead of rent. The new location will be on Harvard Avenue, just two blocks from the original location on Commonwealth Avenue.

