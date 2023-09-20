Fox attacks 77-year-old in Maine

A 77-year-old man was attacked by a gray fox while taking out the trash on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. in Farmingdale, Maine, according to reports from News Center Maine.

Authorities say the fox bit David Polley on his leg and hand.

The fox was eventually killed by wildlife control after responding to the house at around 10:30 a.m.

Polley was taken to the hospital to be treated and receive a rabies shot.