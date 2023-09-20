Maine

Fox attacks 77-year-old in Maine

Authorities say the fox bit David Polley on his leg and hand.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police lights
Shutterstock

A 77-year-old man was attacked by a gray fox while taking out the trash on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. in Farmingdale, Maine, according to reports from News Center Maine.

The fox was eventually killed by wildlife control after responding to the house at around 10:30 a.m.

Polley was taken to the hospital to be treated and receive a rabies shot.

