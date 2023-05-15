Local

mbta

Foxboro Commuter Trains Canceled After Bridge Strike in Dedham

The MBTA announced the cancellation of Foxboro lines "until further notice" so track work can be done on the Dedham train bridge

By Asher Klein

The aftermath of a train bridge strike in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Monday, May 15, 2023, that caused the cancellation of Foxboro trains on the MBTA Commuter Rail.
Dedham Police Department

All MBTA Commuter Rail trains to and from Foxboro have been canceled after a truck hit a bridge in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

Traffic on East Street was closed indefinitely as well after the train bridge, near the Endicott Estate, was hit before 10 a.m., according to Dedham police.

They shared images of a truck underneath a bridge with just over 12 feet of clearance.

The MBTA announced the cancellation of Foxboro lines "until further notice" just before 2 p.m. The diversion, they said, "will allow for necessary track work following the vehicle striking a bridge near Endicott."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Commuters headed to or from Foxboro by train can use the Franklin line, the MBTA said, with a shuttle bus connection to Foxboro "through the evening" from Walpole.

More MBTA news

mbta May 12

Video Shows Close Call Between Worker and MBTA Train

Taylor Swift May 12

New Round of Taylor Swift Train Tickets Sells Out in Seconds

mbta May 11

New T Board Members Explore Agency's Financial and Safety Challenges

This article tagged under:

mbtaFoxboroDedhamcommuter rail
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us