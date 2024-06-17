Foxborough police looking for missing woman

The woman was reported missing Sunday night, Foxborough police say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Foxborough Police

Police in Foxborough, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing woman and asking the public to help with their search.

Foxborough police say they received a report around 10:30 p.m. Sunday about a woman trying to enter a home in the area of 268 South Street. A second caller from the area reported a missing family member.

The woman is missing from South Street near Mill Street, according to a public safety alert that went out Monday morning. She is described as an 86-year-old wearing a blue/white sweater.

Police are asking any residents in the area to check their cameras, sheds, cars, bulkheads and other areas. The woman may be confused or hiding, according to police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone who has helpful video footage or who sees the woman is asked to call 911.

Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us