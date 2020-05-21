Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun Plan to Open June 1: New England Coronavirus Roundup

Here are some of the top coronavirus stories from around New England for Thursday.

Massachusetts

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Massachusetts has surged past 6,000 as the state’s economy begins to reopen.

There were 128 new COVID-19-related deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,066 since the start of the pandemic. Massachusetts has recorded the third highest number of deaths of any state.

There were more than 1,000 newly reported cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, with the total number of people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 rising to nearly 89,000.

There were about 2,500 people currently hospitalized with the disease, down from more than 3,500 two weeks ago.

University of Massachusetts President Marty Meehan is recommending a tuition freeze for the university’s nearly 50,000 in-state undergraduates for the upcoming academic year.

Meehan made the recommendation Wednesday pointing to the financial hardships many families are facing because of the coronavirus.

The Board of Trustees Committee on Administration and Finance is due to set student charges at its June 10 meeting with a full board vote June 17.

The five UMass campuses are also in the process of distributing federal emergency aid to students who have incurred expenses related to the disruption of campus operations.

A UMass medical student who was once fighting for her life with COVID-19 is now on the front lines against the pandemic.

Connecticut

Connecticut's two federally recognized tribes on Wednesday announced plans to begin reopening portions of their sprawling Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun attractions on June 1, despite calls from Gov. Ned Lamont to remain shuttered to prevent another wave of infections from the coronavirus.

The Democratic governor said it's ``too early and dangerous'' to reopen the casinos and hopes to persuade the sovereign nations to hold off in order to protect their employees, patrons and the greater community. But when pressed, Lamont said Connecticut has ``a number of options,'' including talking to unions that represent some of the casino workers about the potential dangers and warning casino patrons.

"We could always advise people driving into the casinos, 'Hey, do you know that the governor has said this is not safe? Especially if you're over 65. He has said stay safe, stay at home.' These are the type of warnings I think I'm obligated to tell people before they take part in risky behavior.''

Maine

The administration of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has released guidelines for the reopening of day camps and summer recreation programs.

They include promoting hygiene practices and taking special precautions to protect members of high-risk groups.

The camps and programs can reopen starting June 1.

Maine is loosening restrictions to get more people outside, allowing residents into private campgrounds earlier than expected.

The Maine Department of Corrections says it doesn't intend to expand coronavirus testing beyond the Maine Correctional Center in Windham.

So far, there were no additional positive tests after an inmate at the prison fell ill with COVID-19 on Sunday.

As of Wednesday, 148 samples from inmates and staff had been tested and another 39 were pending. More samples will be taken from additional staff and inmates on Thursday and Friday, officials said.

Health officials worked to determine who had come into contact with the individual in recent days, and test results will guide further steps to prevent the spread of the virus, said Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire is adding new coronavirus testing sites in Keene and Londonderry, and widening eligibility to include child care workers and those living with elderly or otherwise vulnerable people regardless of whether they have symptoms.

As of Wednesday, 3,868 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus, an increase of 149 from the previous day.

Health officials say a third of new cases were residents and staff at the Villa Crest nursing home in Manchester. Eight new deaths were announced, bringing the total to 190.

Restaurants in New Hampshire were allowed to reopen Monday for outdoor seating only after weeks of being take-out amid the coronavirus shutdown.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island communities are making plans to open local beaches closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Newport officials hope to open Easton's Beach around June 4, while Middletown officials are eyeing reopening Third Beach by Saturday.

Gov. Gina Raimondo also announced Wednesday that houses of worship will be limited to 25% of their capacity when they reopen the weekend of May 30.

Vermont

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has announced a $400 million economic recovery proposal funded by the federal economic rescue law known as the Cares Act to help employers and small businesses struggling amid the coronavirus-related shutdown.

He said Wednesday the first phase is $310 million in grants and loans to help businesses survive.

He said it would go to those most impacted, including funds to help stabilize rental housing and assist renters, technical help for business owners, and an in-state marketing campaign to boost local buying and exploring Vermont.

The second phase will be a $90 million investment to help the economy. The Legislature must approve the proposal.

