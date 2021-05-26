Framingham Homicide Victim Identified

Authorities have released the identity of the woman found dead in her apartment in Framingham, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham police identified the victim as 28-year-old Jasmyn Beatty on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Framingham police said they received a 911 call from a person known to Beatty saying they'd found her dead in her apartment at the Halstead Apartments on Worcester Road.

Upon arrival, police said they found Beatty suffering from "obvious trauma." Her death is being investigated as an apparent homicide, according to the district attorney's office.

Investigators are still in the early stages of the investigation, and police said they have not determined whether this was an isolated incident.

The state medical examiner's office is looking into the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Framingham police at (508) 532-5911 or (508) 872-1212.