Framingham Mayor-Elect Hospitalized Days After Winning Race

The incoming mayor of Framingham, Massachusetts, was hospitalized on Friday, supporters said in a statement Saturday.

Mayor-elect Charlie Sisitsky was admitted to a hospital with an infection just days after winning Tuesday's mayoral race, according to a statement from the Sisitsky Committee.

"Mayor-Elect Sisitsky was admitted to the hospital last evening. He was experiencing complications from a routine medical procedure which resulted in an infection," the statement said.

Sisitsky was in stable condition and will make a full recovery, during which he was expected to direct transition work and form a team to ready for his administration.

The former Framingham city councilor, defeated incumbent Yvonne Spicer in Tuesday's mayoral race to become Framingham's second mayor.