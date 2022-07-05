Framingham Police Ask for Help ID'ing Suspect in String of Break-ins

Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, are trying to find the suspect behind several break-ins over the Fourth of July weekend.

Framingham police say multiple house breaks and attempted break-ins were reported during the late-night hours of Sunday and early morning hours of Monday in the area of Frost Street, Scott Drive, Livoli Road and Fairfield Road.

It appears the same suspect was responsible for all incidents, police said. Surveillance cameras captured the unknown man wearing a "Naruto Shippuden" hoodie, face mask and gloves.

Please take a look at this bulletin to see if you can help ID the suspect involved in several house breaks/attempted breaks over the holiday weekend. Breaks were in the Frost St, Scott Dr, Livoli Rd, Fairfield Rd areas. pic.twitter.com/JknEr0RO6o — Framingham Police (@FraminghamPD) July 5, 2022

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information regarding the break-ins or the suspect is asked to contact Framingham detectives at 508-532-5923.