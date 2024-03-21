Frank at Assembly Row in Somerville has closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A bit more than a half year after its original location in Beverly shut down, a Somerville restaurant is now closed as well.

According to a message sent to us from the place, Frank at Assembly Row is no longer in business, with the message coming after a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page mentioned its closing--and a check on the Assembly Row website showed that it had been removed from the site. The Somerville outlet of Frank first opened last November, a few months after the Beverly location shuttered; both restaurants had been opened by Frank McClelland, who ran L'Espalier in Boston's Back Bay until it closed in 2018.

The address for the now-closed location of Frank in Somerville was 400 Assembly Row, Somerville, MA 02145.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)